On Feb. 15, Dr. Merv Pinerman of Baltimore at 85. He is survived by wife Eileen Pinerman (née Zelesnick); sister Marilyn Bell; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Jean and William Pinerman.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland School of Dentistry, Advanced General Dentistry Department. Please make checks out to University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation, Inc., Office of Philanthropy Operations, 220 Arch St., 13th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201, and include “UMSOD Advanced General Dentistry Fund” on the memo line.