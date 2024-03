On Feb. 23, Faya I. Kuchevskaya of Owings Mills at 93. She is survived by son Lev (Ludmila) Kuchevski; grandchildren Sergei (Natasha), Irina (Miguel), Ruven (Hadassa) and Ruth (Shamshon); and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Ruvin Kuchevski; daughter Maria Kuchevski; and son Boris Kuchevsky.

