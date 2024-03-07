On Feb. 27, Sibyl Nord of Pikesville at 86. She is survived by husband Samuel G. Nord, Ph.D.; sons Dr. Michael B. Nord (Ann Kresge) and Danial A. Nord (Fran Siegel); daughter Elizabeth R. Nord; granddaughter Chloe K. Nord (Stephen Hamway); brother Herbert Rubenstein (Carol Rubenstein); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by brother Alvin Rubenstein. She lived in Fayetteville, New York, from 1971-2021, and was a member of Temple Adath Yeshurun where she was an honorary vice president and served on its board of directors. She also was involved in many activities as a TAY Sisterhood vice president, and she founded and chaired the annual Temple Fine Arts Fest. She was active in Syracuse Jewish Family Service and was a member of its board of directors and its executive board. She also was an active volunteer at Menorah Park senior living community, where she designed and helped to develop the Beth El Community Room and the Tikvah House, a group residence for developmentally disabled girls. She also served on its board of directors. She was awarded both the President’s Award and the Shining Stars Award for her service. She was a founding member and a chairperson of the Syracuse Jewish Domestic Violence Coalition.

Contributions may be sent to Syracuse Jewish Family Service, Rothschild Early Childhood Center at Temple Adath Yeshurun or a charity of choice.