On Feb. 24, Coleman Pressman of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Wieslawa “Vicky” Pressman; children Robert “Bobby” (Bettina) Pressman, Michael (Betsy) Pressman, Karen (Raymond) Taylor and Marta Anna Kostecka; grandchildren Emery Pressman, Morgan Taylor, Aubry (Adam) Granat and Cameron Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and beloved cats. He was predeceased by siblings Sophie (Ben) Redding, David (Irma) Pressman, Ida (Phillip) Glassner, Solomon (Selma) Pressman, Catherine (Joseph) Hackerman, Louis (Fruma) Pressman, Charles (Doris) Pressman, Julius (Ann) Pressman, Stanley (Charlotte) Pressman and Sanford Pressman and parents Mary and Hyman Pressman. He loved people, loved life. He was everyone’s friend. The world lost a truly good man.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.