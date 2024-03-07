On Feb. 25, Cynthia Eileen Rothouse of West Palm Beach, Florida, at 84. She is survived by children Warren (Erica) Rothouse, Marla Rothouse and Howard (Eileen) Rothouse; grandchildren Nicole (Sam) Stappler, Danielle Rothouse (Josh Dahan) and Dennis Rothouse (Chad Shapiro); great-grandchildren Ayelet Stappler and Ethan Stappler; and sister-in-law Carol Britchkow. She was predeceased by husband Dennis Rothouse; parents Anne and Samuel Britchkow; and brother Harvey Britchkow. Our mother had a zest for life. She loved her family and was always on the go. She loved to be with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.