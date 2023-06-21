On June 3, Florence Shorofsky (née Strudler) of Cockeysville at 93. She is survived by children Dr. Alan Shorofsky (Karin Kinzel), Melanie (Kevin) Murray and Dr. Stephen Shorofsky (Sheryl Jacobs, Ph.D.); sister Gertrude (late Rabbi Dr. Paul) Steinberg; grandchildren Dr. Matthew Shorofsky (Charlotte Montminy), Lauren Iannopollo (Antonio Iannopollo, PhD), Dr. Michael Shorofsky (Dr. Sarah Wendel) and Benjamin Shorofsky (Dr. Margot LeNeveu); great-grandchildren Ava Shorofsky, Giulio Iannopollo and Lucy Shorofsky; and also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by husband Gerald Shorofsky; and parents Anna and Abraham Strudler. She will be remembered as “a fine lady who loved fine things.”

Contributions may be sent to Broadmead Center of Excellence for Dementia Care Initiatives — with gratitude for their excellent care — 13801 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, or the charity of your choice.