On June 7, Meyer Peisach of Owings Mills at 92. He is survived by wife Barbara Peisach (née Hoffman); children Jeffrey (Nancy) Peisach, Gary (Betsy) Peisach and Darlene (Richard) Siegel; sister Shelly Banks; grandchildren Amy (Christine Jones) Peisach, Erin (Robert) Famulare, Daniel (Nicole) Peisach, Emily (Steve) Stern, Brian (Jen) Peisach, Diana (Ryan) Solomon, Rachel (Steven) Showalter, Elyssa Siegel and Derek Siegel; great-grandchildren Liam Famulare, Noella Peisach, Ryleigh Stern, Cole Stern, Jamie Peisach, Laine Solomon, Wesley Showalter and Ezra Showalter. He was predeceased by sister Ann Perim; and parents David and Rebecca Peisach.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice.