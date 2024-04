On March 16, Frances “Frankie” Weissman Weil of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by children Jack H. (Diana V.) Weil and Michael B. Weil; grandchildren Alexandra N. Weil, Marco P. Weil and Daniela B. Weil; and many friends, neighbors and family. She was predeceased by husband Mark I. Weil and parents Eleanor R. and Frank E. Weissman.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Beth Jacob of El Centro California, 451 Julia Drive, Brawley, CA 92227.