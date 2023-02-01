On January 10, Frank Wyatt of Felton, Pa., at 68. He is survived by wife Mindy L. Wyatt (née Tannenbaum); children Jessica Summer and Crystal Wyatt; siblings Shirley (Eugene) Meeks and Nick Lineberry; sister-in-law Janice (late Allen) Pogach; and grandchildren Veldon Foil and Desirae Palmer. He was predeceased by parents Virginia and Robert Wyatt.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support), P.O. Box 279, Stewartstown, PA 17363 (www.hopelifeline.org); or to Castaway Critters, P.O. Box 1421, Harrisburg, PA 17105 (www.castawaycritters.org).