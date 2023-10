On Sept. 30, Fred H. Williams of Baltimore at 81. He is survived by children Michelle Williams Cagan and Michael Williams (Holly Cather Williams); brother Ken (Paula) Williams; granddaughters June Cagan and Elise Cagan; and longtime partner Helen Friedman. He was predeceased by wife Barbara Williams (née Paul); brother Lester Williams; and parents Molly and Max Williams.

Contributions may be sent to the World Wildlife Fund.