On Oct. 1, Barbara B. Sherman of Scottsdale, Arizona, at 100. She is survived by son Michael L. (Ann H.) Sherman and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Albert Sherman; son Howard A. Sherman; sister Julia B. (Hyman C.) Ullman; and parents Fannie and Isidor Berman.

Contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.