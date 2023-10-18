On Oct. 2, Peter Benno Rosenwald of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife Cynthia Rosenwald (née Miller); children Peter B. (Beth) Rosenwald, II and Jayne (Rob) Myers; brother E. John Rosenwald and twin brother Tom (Abbey) Rosenwald; and grandchildren Jake Rosenwald, Andy Rosenwald, Haley Myers, Camryn Myers and Spencer Myers. He was predeceased by daughter Cathy Rosenwald; parents Edward John and Katherine Rosenwald; and sister-in-law Patricia Rosenwald.

Contributions may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.