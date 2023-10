On Oct. 3, Michael Charles Perlmann of Cockeysville at 79. He is survived by stepdaughter Melissa Golden and stepson Jared Golden; sisters-in-law Toby Lieb and Emily Kelly; dear friend Greg McQuade; and longtime friend and golfing buddy George Steinmetz. He was predeceased by wife Anne Warwick Perlmann and parents Naomi and Herman Perlmann. He was an avid golfer, tennis player and enormous Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.