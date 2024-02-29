Fred Wolf

On Feb. 12, Fred Wolf of Chambersberg, Pennsylvania, at 81. He is survived by daughter Amie Wolf and granddaughter Corine Rollins. He was predeceased by wife Rhona Wolf; sister Risa Wolf-Morgan; and parents Charles and Sarah Wolf.

