On Feb. 23, Carol Siegmeister (née Epstein) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by children Ellen (Lawrence) Macks, Barbara Ambach, Mark Siegmeister and Laura (Marc) Applestein; daughter-in-law Marge Smith; grandchildren Sophie Macks, Madeleine Macks (Michael Fazzino), J. Harrison Macks (Martine Lund Nielsen), Zara Applestein, Harry Applestein, Sam Siegmeister and Sydney Siegmeister; great-grandson James Macks Fazzino. She was predeceased by husband Robert Siegmeister; son Randy Siegmeister; sister Lois (Robert) Zetzer; and parents William and Rose Epstein.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.