On Feb. 22, Rabbi Martin Siegel of Ellicott City at 90. He is survived by children Toby Siegel Martin (Kerry Martin) and Sally Siegel Clifford (George Jacobs); grandchildren Jabari Orr, Aidan Evans, Jaden Martin, Jada Martin and Ava Orr; and members of the Monday Torah class, the Thursday class and members of CJC. He was predeceased by wife Judith Siegel (née Tobias).

Contributions may be sent to Columbia Jewish Congregation.