On Feb. 15, Kent Schiner of Baltimore at 90. He is survived by wife Barbara Schiner (née Markow); children Jay (Elizabeth) Schiner and Jodi (late Arthur) Grossman; and grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) Grossman, Dori (Matthew) McGuire, Jillian (Jason) Hubert, Benjamin Schiner (Tori Durocher), Madison Schiner, Jack (Lexy) Schiner, Rebecca Schiner, Nicholas (Genna) Schiner and Jonathan (Lana) Schiner. He was predeceased by son Brian Schiner; brother Harold (Joan) Schiner; and parents Jack and Dorothy Schiner.

Contributions may be sent to B’nai B’rith, 1120 20th St. NW, Suite 300N, Washington, D.C. 20036.

