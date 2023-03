On February 27, Gail Goodman Schulhoff of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by sons David G. Schulhoff (Karen Balsam) and Stephen G. Schulhoff (partner, Jeanie Van Ryzin); sister Judith Richter; and grandchildren Talia, Nathan, Sander and Sevie Schulhoff. She was predeceased by parents May and Rabbi Abram Goodman.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218.