On Sept. 1, Garry Herbert Lavenstein of Hunt Valley at 86. He is survived by wife D. Michelle Lavenstein (née Ehrlich); children Michelle Lavenstein (Katina Palm), Terri (Peter) Bryant, Megan (Misha) Zubovnik and Brett Lavenstein; sisters Ilene Pleet and Sharon (Jerry) Seidman; sister-in-law Monica Brecka; and grandchildren Skyler Brandt, Connor Sokoloski, London Bryant and Aiden Zubovnik. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces and other family. He was predeceased by brother Joel (Diane) Cohen; brother-in-law Lou Pleet; and parents Marilyn Lavenstein, Edward Lavenstein and Betty Stein. He will be remembered for his effortless ability to create friends from strangers everywhere he went, for his steadfast devotion to his family and his inappropriate sense of humor. His mark on the world will always be remembered with a smile by those who were lucky enough to have met him.

Contributions may be sent to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, online at bcrf.org.