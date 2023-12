On Dec. 13, Genya Chechik (née Fridman) of Owings Mills at 88. She is survived by daughters Sofiya Chechik and Svetlana (Henry) Groysman; sister Asya Gershanovich; grandchildren Benjamin (Carolyn) Chechik, Daniela Shpigel (Greg Zilberman), Lillian Groysman and Chloe Groysman; and great-grandchildren Adam Chechik, Eli Chechik and Mateo Zilberman. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Chechik and parents Bronya and Isaak Fridman.

