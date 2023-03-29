On March 20, Gloria L. Stevens (née Lieberman) of Baltimore at 72. She is survived by children Robyn (Mark) Brody and Jason (Kate) Stevens. Proud Grandma to Leo Brody, Blanche Brody, Rachel Brody, Max Brody, Maddie Stevens, Luke Stevens and Jack Stevens. Cherished siblings Ben (Sheila) Lieberman and Estelle Krolick. Adored nieces and nephews Howie (Sharon) Eilen, Jeff (Lynetta) Lieberman, Chaim (Jenni) LieberPerson, Rhonda Lieberman, Ira Krolick and many great-nephews and great-nieces. Former husband Freddie Stevens and extended family member Susan Appling. She is predeceased by sister Faye Eilen and parents Rita and Isadore Lieberman. Her long career was in sales and real estate. Her love of her grandchildren, art, animals and first responders was evident in her life.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore School for the Arts, 712 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201 or the charity of your choice.