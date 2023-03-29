On March 16, Martin Roy Sitnick of Owings Mills at 74. He was a hero to many people and animals. He was an entrepreneur at heart, who built successful businesses across a range of sectors, from retail, to travel, to professional services. Upon his retirement, he devoted himself fully to his life-long passion for animals. As a volunteer trainer for rescued dogs and a self-taught expert in animal behavior, he helped save hundreds of lives and supported life-changing relationships between animals and their people.He was adored by his family and friends. He built a beautiful life and 51-year marriage with the love of his life, Karen Sitnick. He was the model of compassion and integrity for his loving daughter, Jessie Sitnick. He was the best father-in-law Herb Wong could ever hope for, and the most fun and caring Poppy for his two grandsons, his brightest lights, Loki and Nate Wong.

The family has set up a special fund at AAHA (Adopt a Homeless Animal), where he volunteered, to support training, behavior therapies and special supports for the most vulnerable animals to help them find and stay in forever homes. Donations can be made online at aaha-rescue.org/donate, please specify “Marty’s Fund.”