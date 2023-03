On March 21, Joi Shavitz (née Tepper) of Owings Mills at 64. She is survived by children Jonathan Shaivitz and Hollie Shaivitz (Thomas Anderson); sister Cindi (Ray) Knispel; and grandchildren Oliver and Sydney Anderson. She was predeceased by parents Frederick and Sheila Tepper. She was a sweet, caring and loving woman who dedicated her life to helping others. She will be missed dearly.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.