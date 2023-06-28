On June 8, Harold J. Lieber of Pikesville at 97. He is survived by daughters Gail (Dr. Edward) Sherman and Lynn (Bruce) Goldstein; sister-in-law Zelma Perlberg; grandchildren Richard Sherman, Dr. Philip Goldstein (Dr. Adie Kalansky) and Steven Goldstein (Lauren Kelleher); and great-grandchildren Eitan Goldstein, Aviv Goldstein and Timothy Irving Goldstein. He was predeceased by wife Gloria Lieber (née Perlberg); brothers Sam (Blanche) Lieber and Jack Lieber; and parents Fannie and Reuben Lieber; sister-in-law Lenora Perlberg; and brother-in-law William Perlberg. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was always proud that he and his brothers served in World War II, with Sam in the Air Force, Jack in the Army and Harold in the Navy.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah (MMAE), 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or to the charity of your choice.