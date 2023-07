On July 10, Harriet Beth Cherry (née Sapperstein) of Pikesville at 75. She is survived by husband Dr. Joel M. Cherry; children Stuart (Stephanie) Cherry and Jill (Dr. Michael) Wolfeld; and grandchildren Nate Cherry, Jared Cherry, Jordana Cherry, Maxwell Wolfeld and Alec Wolfeld. She was predeceased by daughter Robin Debra Cherry and parents Herman Stein and Rose Stein (née Sapperstein).

Contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Dallas, TX 75380.