On March 23, Hugh “Red” “Dickie” Richard Spillan Jr. of Columbia at 73. He is survived by wife Linda Marie Chick-Spillan; children Deena Gell, Stacey Boyer and Kristi (Craig) Taylor; sisters Donna Spillan Getgen and Jan Spillan; and grandchildren Michael Gell, Brandon Gell, Tyler Boyer, Kaitlyn Boyer, Cameron Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Alexia Spillan, Zander Spillan, Quintin Spillan and Kole Wenger. He was predeceased by parents Hugh Richard Spillan Sr. and Ina Marie Spillan. He was the most selfless, patient and caring man. He loved music, sports, golf and adored his family and friends. His passion for music was enjoyed by anyone that had the pleasure of listening to him play his drums. On Nov. 6, 2023, he married Linda, the love of his life and high school sweetheart. He was a member of the American Legion. He was a sergeant in the Air Force, working as the air operation specialist in the 1970s. Anyone that knew him, loved him.

Contributions may be sent to American Legion Post, online at mylegion.org.