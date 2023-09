On Aug. 27, Irwin Zaba of Baltimore at 75. He is survived by wife Marsha Zaba (née Brown); children Jason (Meg) Zaba and Kim Zaba; and grandchildren Harrison and Marlee Zaba. He was predeceased by parents Jacob and Sylvia Zaba and sister Sheila Jacobs.

