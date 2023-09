In Aug. 31, Rabbi Calman Weinreb at 76. He is survived by wife Devorah Weinreb (née Scharfer); children Rabbi Avraham Moshe Weinreb, Nechemiah Weinreb, Rivka Sher, Eliezer B. Weinreb, Shmuel Weinreb, Yaakov Weinreb and Mimi Daskall; brother Eliezer Weinreb; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Israel and Gloria Weinreb.

Contributions may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mt. Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208.