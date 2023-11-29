On Nov. 16, Jacob Deutch of Boca Raton, Florida, and Columbia at 98. He is survived by children Shelley Deutch and Dr. Charisse Litchman; sons-in-law Larry Rubin and Dr. Mark Litchman; sister Evelyn Ratner; grandchildren Simon Rubin, Noah Rubin, Charlotte Rubin, Delancey (Chris) Padmos, Dr. Tess Litchman and Eli Litchman; and great-granddaughter Lyla Padmos. He was predeceased by wife Ruth E. Deutch (née Teitel); daughter Dr. Beth Deutch; and parents Samuel and Sophie Deutch. He had a great sense of humor, and he delighted in telling stories and singing quirky songs (a favorite being “Three Little Fishies” with which he would regularly regale his children and grandchildren). Despite a childhood in which he spoke only Yiddish, he became a voracious reader of books in English and was a regular presence at the Palm Beach Florida and Howard County libraries. His consumption of news magazines and journals was prodigious. He had a strong interest in what was going on in the world around him and was one of the original members of the Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs. He and Ruth traveled the country and the world together, frequently taking their children along with them when they were young. A great lover of animals, he delighted in nature programs and spotting farm animals as he drove.

Contributions may be sent to HIAS, 1300 Spring St., Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910.