On Aug. 14, Jimmy Katz (née Friedman) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Jill (Louis) Silbert, Robert (Annette) Katz, Kenneth (Anne) Katz and Kathy (Cliff) Gelb; sisters Susan Rosenberg and Barbara Judd; grandchildren Matthew (Casey) Miller, Lisa (John) Strand, Erica (Dan) Edlow, Tara Gelb (Matt Molinaro), Rex (Marielle) Gelb, Alex Katz (fiancé Lucie Florio), Andrew Katz, Danielle Katz, Lindsay Silbert and Jeremy (Jill) Silbert; and great-grandchildren Wayne Strand, Jordan and Annie Silbert, Bryce Molinaro and Riley and Nora Edlow. She was predeceased by husband Alan R. Katz; and parents Bea and William Friedman.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.