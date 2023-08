On Aug. 14, David Goldstein of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by wife Eleanor Goldstein (née Shenker); children Emily Goldstein and Linda (Saul) Natansohn; and grandchildren Ari Natansohn and Sophie Natansohn. He was predeceased by parents Isaac “Billy” Goldstein and Celia Goldstein.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Am Synagogue or the charity of your choice.