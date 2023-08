On Aug. 13, Samuel Fribush of Pikesville at 68. He is survived by sisters Jacqueline (Glenn) Cooper and Lynn (Maury) Fine. He was predeceased by sister Susan Thaler; and parents Ruth and Mervin Fribush.

Contributions may be sent to Hereford/NCR Volunteer Association, Inc., PO Box 581, Monkton, MD 21111.