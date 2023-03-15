On March 5, Joan K. Stein-Feldman (née Kanefsky) at 87. She is survived by children Elizabeth “Cookie” (Moses) Glazer and Allan (Tatsiana) Stein; grandchildren Eric (Ashley) Schiff, Michael (Jennifer) Schiff and Rachel Stein; and great-grandchildren Naomi, Grayson and Carter Schiff. She was predeceased by husbands Beryl M. Stein and Walter Feldman; brother Barry (Carole) Kanefsky; and parents Phillip and Ann Kanefsky.

Contributions may be sent to City of Hope, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010.