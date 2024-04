On April 1, Kate Tilleman (née Koenigsberg) of Milledgeville, Georgia, at 95. She is survived by children Joseph Tilleman (Robbyn Zimmerman) and Muni Tilleman and grandchildren Alexander, Diana, Shira, Dovi, Meir and Dani. She was predeceased by husband Irving Tilleman.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel