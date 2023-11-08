On Oct. 24, Lois Hoffberger Halpert of Pikesville at 83. She is survived by children Melissa Halpert, Harry (Stacey) Halpert and Heller (Ari) Zaiman; and grandchildren Jack Halpert, Charlie Halpert, Wallace Halpert, Zachary Zaiman, Aaron Zaiman and Clara Zaiman. She was predeceased by parents Charles H. and Florence B. Hoffberger.

Contributions may be sent to The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Hospital, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202; The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201; or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.