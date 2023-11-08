On Oct. 25, Elaine Jean Firestone Grollman at 96. She is survived by children Susan Peck (Scott), Marc Grollman (Marjorie) and Lisa Davis (Tommy); grandchildren Brandon Davis (Jessica), Jeremy Davis (Nicole), Michael Peck (Baylee) and Stacy Davis; and great-grandchildren Josephine Davis and Weston Davis. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Samuel and Rose Firestone; husband Julius Grollman; brother Jerome Firestone; and granddaughter Blair Lauren Davis. She grew up in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and graduated from Fitchburg High School. She then moved to Baltimore where she went to Sinai Nursing School. She was a nurse at Sinai Hospital until 1954 when she married Julius Grollman on Oct. 24, 1954. She moved to Stevensville and they ran Grollman’s General Store together until his death in 1991. She continued to run the store until 1995 and then retired to Florida. She enjoyed traveling, reading and visiting with family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or a charity of your choice.