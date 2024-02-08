On Jan. 26, Margaret Guggenheim of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by children Sally (Tzvi) Wygoda, Mark (Susan) Guggenheim and Ruth Guggenheim; siblings Simcha (Susie) Klein and Edith Kodesh; grandchildren Yaakov (Lisa) Strauss, Devorah (Yoel) Guggenheim-Mushraki, Leah (Mordechai) Guggenheim Altose, Chavah (Yudi) Strauss Sherman, Yaffa (Yitzy) Wygoda Gluck and Gershom (Aliyah) Schleider; great-grandchildren Devorah, Yocheved, Azi, Shami, Malckiel Aden, Yaakov, Hillel, Daniel, Nurit, Etan, Noa, Remy and Lila; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Hugo Guggenheim.

Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, online at hatzalahbaltimore.org, or to Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion Congregation, online at bjsz.org.