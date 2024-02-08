On Jan. 27, Hannah Miriam Krauss (née Miller) of Owings Mills at 95. She is survived by daughters Sheryl Krauss and Phyllis (Norman) Ament; sisters Sydney Bass and Bluma Miller; sister-in-law Sharon Miller; grandchildren Phillip (Katie) MacDonald, Michelle MacDonald Malmberg, Hirsh (Rachel) Ament, Jonathan (Sara) Ament and Zachary (Adina) Ament; great-grandchildren Robert Joseph “RJ” MacDonald, Arthur Malmberg, Edith Malmberg and Alex Ament; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Krauss; son and daughter-in-law Donald and Nancy Krauss; parents Dora and Maurice Miller; brother Harvey Miller; and brother-in-law Harry Bass. Everyone knew her from all different aspects of her life. From her early years in the bowling league, to her decades-long running of Dr. Sam and Alan Rubin’s OB/GYN practice, her lifelong commitment to The Covenant Guild, performing in the Rogers Avenue Sisterhood shows and her many years volunteering at the Pikesville Senior Center. But most important to her was her family, her sisters, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was known and loved by many.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland Gift Acceptance, Philip B Bass Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 49013, Baltimore, MD 21297-4913; or The Covenant Guild, c/o Beth Schlein, 802 Hammershire Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or to the charity of your choice.