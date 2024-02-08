On Jan. 24, Dr. Steven Alan Levenson of Towson at 73. He is survived by brothers Edward J. Levenson and Gordon M. (Ruth) Levenson. He served as medical director of Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital in Baltimore, then as medical director of Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg and later as a regional medical director for Genesis HealthCare. Most recently, he was employed by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Office of Health Care Quality. He authored and co-authored four books on long-term care and more than 80 articles in professional journals. He frequently was a featured speaker at conferences on long-term care and was noted for his involvement in legislative and regulatory initiatives related to advance care planning. He served as president of the American Medical Directors Association (now AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine) in 2006-07. He helped launch the association’s monthly journal, was a member of its editorial board and regularly contributed articles. He was honored with the James Pattee Award for Excellence in Education in 1998 and the William Dodd Founder’s Award in 2012. He was an aficionado of classical music and enjoyed playing the piano and the harpsichord. He also liked to travel, visiting Israel, Iceland, Europe, China, Antarctica and other destinations.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.