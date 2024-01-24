On Jan. 13, Marsha Arlene Robinson (née Gersch) of Westminster at 81. She is survived by children Elise (Michael) Woods and Lynda Rosen; grandchildren Andrew Woods and Austin Woods; and sister-in-law Helene Gersch. She was predeceased by husband Lynwood Milton Robinson, Jr.; brother Howard Gersch; parents Albert and Sarah Gersch; and former husband Raymond Rosen. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Contributions may be sent to the Senator Bob Hooper House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050 or Temple Adas Shalom / The Harford Jewish Center, 8 North Earlton Road Ext, Havre De Grace, MD 21078.