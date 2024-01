On Jan. 13, Wayne Mark Scherr of Reisterstown at 65. He is survived by wife Katherine Scherr (née Kauffman); mother Joan Scherr; siblings Janet (Brian) Hebbel, Steven (Marcia) Scherr and Scott (Anastasia) Scherr; and nieces and nephews Richard (Jessica) Hebbel, Kevin (Katherine) Hebbel, Ashley (Eugene) Aynbinder, Jeffrey (Amy) Scherr, Rachel (Shaun) Rowan, Rebeccca Scherr and Iris Scherr. He was predeceased by father Jerome Scherr.

