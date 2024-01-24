On Jan. 12, Michael “Mickey” Stark of Columbia at 84. He is survived by wife Shirley Stark; children Michelle Vaughan (Eric Vaughan), Candice Stark and Lisa Ciotola; brother Steven Stark; and grandchildren Jacob Bobo, Sophia Ciotola and Benjamin Ciotola. He was predeceased by parents Ruth and David Stark and daughter Nicole Lisa Stark. He was very family-oriented and passed peacefully while reminiscing and holding hands with his beloved wife of 58 years. He loved all D.C. sports: Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals, and Washington Capitals.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.