On Jan. 12, Susan Steeble of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by husband Robert Steeble; children Diana Steeble (Karin Johnson) and Andrew Steeble; sisters Paula (Joseph) Martin and Ellen Brotman; nieces and nephews Rachel (Sarah) Meytin, Joshua (Nicole) Martin, Lynn Brotman and David (Carol) Brotman; and great-nieces and great-nephews Coby Meytin, Asher Meytin and Teddy Martin. She was predeceased by parents Terri and Milton Kahan.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Genealogy Society of Maryland or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore or to Mount Holyoke College.