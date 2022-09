On September 6, Marvin Howard Weiner of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at 83. He is survived by significant other Jacqueline Bernstein; children Wendy Goldman (Steve Kashkett), Scott (Debbie) Weiner, Melissa Weiner, and Rachael (Marc) Bolotin; grandchildren Lucas, Samantha, Sarah, and Sophia Weiner, and Sean and Bryce Bolotin; and wife, Rosalind Weiner. He was predeceased by parents Joseph and Florence Weiner; and sister Rhona Weiner.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.