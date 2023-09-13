On Aug. 22, Meyer Schwarz at 98. He is survived by children Tanya Schwarz Khazan and David Abba (Julie) Schwarz; grandchildren Benjamin Naim Khazan (Megan Marie Manno), Emily Schwarz Khazan (Sebastian Duran), Max Auden Schwarz and Simone Alexandra Schwarz; and great-grandchildren Sophia Rachel Khazan and Aiden Leo Khazan. He was predeceased by wife Susie Schwarz (née Greenbaum) and parents Abba and Jenny Schwarz.

Contributions may be sent to US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW Washington, DC 20024, or online at ushmm.org.