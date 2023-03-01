On February 8, Michael Rombro of Nigua San Cristobal, Dominican Republic at 67. He is survived by his wife Ruanda Rosario Perez; father David (d. Barbara) Rombo; children Leah (Kenton Long) Rombro, Annie Rombro, Elizabeth Rombro, Frank Rombro, Minnie Rombro German and Amara Rombro Perez; siblings Marsha (Victor) Seabold, Deborah (Scott) Ehrlich and Robert (Deborah) Rombro; grandchildren Bowie & Vega Long; Aunt Karen (Kenneth) Olshansky as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He lived a vibrant life and left an indelible impression on everyone who knew him. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by all.

