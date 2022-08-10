On Aug. 4, Morris Zwagil of Owings Mills at 96. He is survived by children Norman (Sherry) Zwagil, Lois (Bruce) Kauffman, Steven (Phyllis) Zwagil and Stuart (Jamie Offenbach) Zwagil; grandchildren Nisa (Leon) Vinokur, Erika (Pacie) Dinovitz, Brad (Brachy) Kauffman, Zachary Zwagil, Erich (Tsiporah) Kauffman, Alexi Zwagil and Josh (Jenna) Zwagil; great-grandchildren Noa, Zev, Matan, Atara, Gavriel, Binyomin Moshe, Aliza, Eliyahu, Yeshaya, Doniel, Zoe and Ari; step-great-grandchildren Evan and Troy; and caregivers Jenty and Richie Madoo; and Family, Nadine Sullivan, Charles Oppong and Pacinia Blackwell-Gordon. He was predeceased by wife Rosalie Zwagil (née Tenner); parents Samuel and Sarah Zwagil; siblings Dinah Rubin and Leon Zwagil, and grandparents Rev. Louis and Leah Zwagil.

Contributions may be sent to the Zwagil Foundation, 6713 Southeastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119; or Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 E Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.