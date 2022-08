On July 27, Ella Zagranichny (née Galperin) of Reisterstown at 71. She is survived by husband Rudy Zagranichny; son Vlad Zagranichny; and grandchildren Mark Zagranichny and Isabelle Zagranichny. She was predeceased by parents Vladimir and Julia Galperin.

