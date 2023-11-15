On Nov. 3, Natalie Feldman (née Weisman) of Randallstown at 84. She is survived by daughter Sandra (Robert) Fink; grandchildren Aaron, Lauren and Rachel Fink; niece Judy Levin; and great-nephews Philip and Brian Berman. She was predeceased by husband Harold Feldman; sister Betty (Mike) Levin; niece Arlene Kalman; and parents Fanny and Benja-min Weisman. After a successful career as a legal secretary, she devoted her energies in retirement to enjoying friendships, brightening people’s days, keeping her home in order and cheering on the Orioles.

Contributions may be sent to Children’s Cancer Research Fund.