On Nov. 26, Neomi Hashash of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by daughter Ronit Brookman; daughter-in-law Jane Hashash; and grandchildren Shayna Brookman (Dov Solomon), Joseph Brookman (Jessica Preactor), Avi Hashash and Noam Hashash. She was predeceased by husband Rabbi Shimon Hashash; son Asher Hashash; and parents Miriam and Shalom Levi.

Contributions may be sent to Chabad of Owings Mills, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd., Suite 202, Owings Mills, MD 21117.